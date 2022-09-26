Hearts update transfer priorities as "outstanding youngster" fills void

The recruitment team were looking to bring in an experienced right-sided centre-back during the summer transfer window to fill the void created by the departure of John Souttar for Rangers, but Hearts are satisfied that teenage recruit Lewis Neilson is already way ahead of schedule and is more than capable to holding down that place “for a number of years”.When the 19-year-old was signed from Dundee United he was initially regarded as a long-term prospect who would be on the fringes and would gradually develop and be given games over time.

But injuries and suspensions at the back early in the season propelled Lewis Neilson into the starting XI earlier than Hearts had anticipated. The youngster, however, has thrived in his seven appearances, two of them in Europe and four of them from the start.

Hearts had originally been looking elsewhere after signing Lewis Neilson. Joe Wright was on trial during pre-season before the club decided he wasn’t the right fit and he signed for Kilmarnock instead. Michael Smith has filled in at right-sided centre-back a couple of times and Toby Sibbick is another option, but it is Lewis Neilson’s form that has convinced Hearts to score right centre-back off the transfer priority list.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 28: Lewis Neilson in action for Hearts during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park on August 28, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“We’ve got young Lewis Neilson, who has probably been one of our most outstanding players over the last couple of weeks,” the manager told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Lewis will get pushed and pushed and I’d like to think he’ll fill that slot for a number of years.”

Robbie Neilson does, however, expect some departures and arrivals in January and explained that Joe Savage and his recruitment team are working on a list of potential targets and positions that may need strengthening.

“They’re looking at January, they’re looking at next summer already as well because we always have an idea what we’re doing with the group,” explained Neilson.