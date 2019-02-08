Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot preview: Ikpeazu to start? | 3-4-2-1 formation | Lee benched?

Hearts are nearly back to full strength after a nightmare period of injuries to key players, with Peter Haring and Craig Wighton the only remaining first-teamers still sidelined.

Uche Ikpeazu came on as a sub during the midweek 0-0 draw with Livingston at Tynecastle in the Ladbrokes Premiership but the former Cambridge United striker could be handed a start as he looks to regain full match-fitness.

A general view of Tynecastle Park stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Craig Levein has indicated he plans to play a full-strength side against the 12-time Junior Cup winners as they seek to cause an upset in the Capital.

Olly Lee could return to the bench to accommodate Ikpeazu, with a formation change to 3-4-2-1 on the cards, with Sean Clare and Steven Naismith utilised as attacking midfielders with a midfield four of Michael Smith, Oliver Bozanic, Arnaud Djoum and Jake Mulraney.

Levein has a number of options for the subs bench but could mix it up to give a few youngsters a taste of first-team action.

Manager Tommy Sloan is no stranger to Gorgie, having been at the helm when Talbot narrowly lost 1-0 to the Jambos in the fourth round of the 2011/12 Scottish Cup.

The Bot will likely be backed by a vociferous travelling support, having asked for - and shifted - 2,000 tickets for the Sunday cup clash.

Striker Sean McIlroy, 31, has spent the bulk of his career in Australia, having turned out for five different sides.

A signing for Talbot in July 2009, he joined Bentleigh Greens in January 2011 before spells with Dandenong Thunder, St Albans Saints, Kingston City and Geelong.

Goalkeeper Andy Leishman, who saved a first-half penalty in the previous meeting, and left-back Gordon Pope - who had a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out - will be looking to exact revenge on Talbot’s top-flight opponents.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Hearts - Peter Haring (recovery), Craig Wighton (ankle).

Auchinleck - None.

Possible teams

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Doyle; Souttar, Shaughnessy, Berra; M Smith, Djoum, Bozanic, Mulraney; Clare, Naismith; Ikpeazu. Subs from: Zlamal (GK), Godinho, Brandon, Mitchell, Garuccio, Dikamona, Hughes, Burns, Lee, Edwards, Irving, Morrison, Cochrane, Keena, Vanecek, MacLean.

Auchinleck (4-5-1): Leishman, Lyle, McPherson, McCracken, Pope; Hyslop, Glasgow, Armstrong, White, S Wilson; G Wilson. Subs from: Hewitt (GK), Samson, McIlroy, Harvey, Kemp, Shankland, Waite.

Magic number - 5

The number of Scottish Cup matches Auchinleck Talbot have already played this season.

Key battle

Craig McCracken, goal hero in the last round against Ayr United, will have his hands full with Uche Ikpeazu who could make his first start since October against the Juniors.

Key stats

Since 2009, Auchinleck have only lost six Scottish Cup games - including a 1-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle in 2012 - and have recorded a 7-0 win over Fort William, 8-1 win over Threave Rovers, 0-0 win over Wigton & Bladnoch and 5-0 wins over Buckie Thistle and BSC Glasgow. Hearts have only lost twice at home in the Scottish Cup since they last played Auchinleck with both matches - a 4-0 and 7-0 defeat - against Celtic.

Referee

Kevin Clancy takes charge of this match, assisted by Sean Carr and Calum Spence. Scott Millar on fourth-official duties.