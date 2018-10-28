Hearts v Celtic: Haring and Lee in for Cochrane and Morrison

Peter Haring is back in the Hearts team for today’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic.

The influential Austrian returns to the side after missing the last two games with a strain caused by a hernia.

Haring is one of two players added to the side that started last Tuesday’s 3-0 win away to Dundee, with Olly Lee also restored to the team after being given a rest at Dens Park.

Harry Cochrane and Callumn Morrison are the players to drop out, with both teenagers named among the substitutes. With Haring and Lee joining Arnaud Djoum, captain Steven Naismith and Olly Bozanic in the side, Hearts look set to play a compact midfield in support of veteran striker Steven MacLean, with a 4-1-4-1 formation among the possibilities.

Danny Amankwaa and Sean Clare start on the bench, while Christophe Berra, John Souttar, Jamie Brandon and Uche Ikpeazu are all sidelined as they recover from injury.

Celtic are missing a couple of key players, including injured captain Scott Brown and suspended centre-back Dedryck Boyata, while former Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon on the bench and Scott Bain starting in his place.

Hearts team: Zlamal, Smith, Dikamona, Dunne, Mitchell, Haring, Djoum, Bozanic, Naismith, Lee, MacLean. Subs: Doyle, Clare, Amankwaa, Hughes, Garuccio, Cochrane, Morrison.