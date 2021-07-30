Live coverage of Herat v Celtic in the cinch Premiership. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It is more than 500 days since the Gorgie side played a top-flight match, a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren consigning the club to a year in the Championship.

Robbie Neilson’s men have had a strong start to the season with four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup with no goals conceded.

There could be a debut for new signing Beni Baningime with a number of squad decisions to consider.

More than 5,000 Hearts fans will be in attendance after the club were given permission for an extra 700 tickets.

They face a Celtic side going through a difficult period. New boss Ange Postecoglou has a big job on his hands and the team were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers during the week by FC Midtjylland.