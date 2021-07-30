LiveHearts v Celtic LIVE: Jam Tarts get their cinch Premiership season underway in front of more than 5,000 fans
Hearts welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park for their cinch Premiership opener.
It is more than 500 days since the Gorgie side played a top-flight match, a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren consigning the club to a year in the Championship.
Robbie Neilson’s men have had a strong start to the season with four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup with no goals conceded.
There could be a debut for new signing Beni Baningime with a number of squad decisions to consider.
More than 5,000 Hearts fans will be in attendance after the club were given permission for an extra 700 tickets.
They face a Celtic side going through a difficult period. New boss Ange Postecoglou has a big job on his hands and the team were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers during the week by FC Midtjylland.
We will have all the latest from Tynecastle Park throughout the evening.
Could there be a debut for Baningime?
Hearts sealed the deal for Beni Baningime on Thursday, the midfielder joining from Everton and signing a three-year-deal.
He has been training all summer and has declared himself fit and “excited” to face Celtic.
Beni Baningime revealed what convinced him to join Hearts which earned the backing of Everton coach David Unsworth.
What Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said about Hearts
The Australian boss named a couple of former Hearts players as he reminded reporters he wasn’t from outer space.
Hearts won’t be a surprise to new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.
Hearts kick off their cinch Premiership campaign with a home clash against rivals Celtic.
