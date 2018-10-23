Hearts v Celtic tickets: Hoops allocation sold out, Jambos sell 26k and counting

Celtic have sold out their entire allocation for this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at BT Murrayfield, while the Jambos have so far shifted 26,000 tickets – with fans expected to snap up even more briefs.

More than 30,000 Celtic fans are expected to make the trip to the Capital – the largest travelling support in Scotland since 40,000 Aberdeen fans watched the Dons lift the League Cup against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2014.

Steven Naismith of Hearts and Celtic's Scott Brown will face off in the Betfred Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS Group

Hearts secured a 50/50 split of tickets for the cup showdown, and more than 30,000 Jambos are expected to boost the attendance to a 67,000-capacity sell-out.

With many fans receiving their pay packets in the coming days, Tynecastle chiefs are braced for further ticket sales later this week.

A statement from Celtic read: “Following the phenomenal demand from season ticket holders, Celtic’s full allocation is now sold out for this weekend’s Betfred League Cup semi-final.”