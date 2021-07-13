Live coverage of Hearts' Premier Sports Cup clash with Cove Rangers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s men will be looking to make it two wins from two as they continue their preparations ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership at the end of the month when Celtic come to Gorgie.

This evening’s fixture is more than about advancing to the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup or players getting minutes under their belt, it’s also about the return of fans to Tynecastle Park.

The 2,000 in attendance will be the first in nearly 500 days, since Hearts drew 1-1 with Motherwell on March 7.

Despite the loss to Stirling Albion at the weekend, Paul Hartley’s men will pose a threat and are favourites to win League One.