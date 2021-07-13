LiveHearts v Cove Rangers LIVE: Neilson makes two changes with start for Pollock
Hearts host Cove Rangers for the first time in the club’s history this evening in the Premier Sports Cup.
Robbie Neilson’s men will be looking to make it two wins from two as they continue their preparations ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership at the end of the month when Celtic come to Gorgie.
This evening’s fixture is more than about advancing to the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup or players getting minutes under their belt, it’s also about the return of fans to Tynecastle Park.
The 2,000 in attendance will be the first in nearly 500 days, since Hearts drew 1-1 with Motherwell on March 7.
Despite the loss to Stirling Albion at the weekend, Paul Hartley’s men will pose a threat and are favourites to win League One.
We will have updates throughout the evening with analysis and reaction to follow. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 18:36
- Kick-off 7.45pm
- Team news 6.30pm
- 2,000 fans in attendance
Hearts XI announced
Robbie Neilson has made two changes from the side which defeated Peterhead 2-0.
Peter Haring and Aaron McEneff drop to the bench with starts for Andy Halliday and Finlay Pollock.
Connor Smith is on the bench, while Armand Gnanduillet misses out once again having had a thigh complaint.
Kevin McKenna returns to Bundesliga side
Former Hearts utility man Kevin McKenna has signed a deal with Bundesliga side FC Koln until 2023.
He will assist new boss Steffen Baumgart.
Mckenna spent four years at Hearts before returning to Energie Cottbus before moving on to Koln where he would play for seven years.
He would go on to coach at the club and take up a role as assistant of the first-team. Now he is back after time at Kaiserslautern.
Gino’s Hearts delight
Fans return to Tynie
The wait is over. After nearly 500 days - 494 to be precise - supporters will return to Tynecastle Park to watch the team in competitive action.
It has been a tough period for fans who have had to make do with watching games on TV or streams. There have been Bovril experiments, Zoom watch-a-longs, rage, frustration and now excitement of returning.
This is the story of four Hearts fans and their wait.
“I’ve had a season ticket since I was 13. It’s been the longest period of time I’ve not watched us live.”
However, for an increased capacity at Tynecastle, supporters may face a further wait...
What Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions update means for Hearts, Hibs & Edinburgh City?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will move to Level 0 on Monday, July 19.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Harts and Cove Rangers at Tynecastle Park.
It is the first ever meeting between these sides at Tynecastle Park.
Don’t let Cove’s defeat to Stirling Albion fool you, Paul Hartley’s men will be tricky opponents having brought in the likes of Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs and are favourites for League One.
This game will also see fans return to Tynecastle Park with 2,000 in attendance.
Scroll to the top for the most recent updates with analysis and reaction to follow.