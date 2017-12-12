Hearts v Dundee: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hearts host Dundee this evening hoping to build on their 1-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend. However, Craig Levein is not without his injury concerns ahead of Neil McCann’s return to his former stamping ground.

Hearts will be looking for a repeat of their last home game against Dundee, when a 13th minute Esmael Goncalves goal handed Hearts a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle. The last time the two sides met, at Dens Park, defender Kerr Waddell scored a brace including an injury time winner.

Jamie Walker and Arnaud Djoum both limped out of Saturday’s victory, and while Walker - who is struggling with a tight hamstring - is a major doubt, it is hoped the Cameroonian will play some part in the fixture.

Aaron Hughes is set to miss out again with a calf complaint while Ashley Smith-Brown, Rory Currie and Malaury Martin remain sidelined.

Jamie Brandon returns from suspension after missing the visit of Motherwell after his red card against Hamilton.

Levein has also suggested he may rest Kyle Lafferty for the match against Celtic, so Cole Stockton could be restored to the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Neil McCann could have a full strength squad to choose from, after it emerged Josh Meekings had sufered no ill effects from the ‘hamstring spasm’ that forced him off in the 1-0 home defeat to Aberdeen.

However, Dundee No 2 Graham Gartland admitted that they would have to manage the defender carefully, so the former Inverness CT ace could be rested and Darren O’Dea brought in to the starting XI.

Marcus Haber could make the bench after recovering from a back injury.

Last five meetings: Dundee 2-1 Hearts; Hearts 1-0 Dundee; Dundee 3-2 Hearts; Hearts 2-0 Dundee; Dundee 0-1 Hearts.

Likely Hearts team (4-2-3-1): McLaughlin; Randall, Souttar, Berra, M Smith; Djoum, Buaben; Cowie, Milinkovic, Moore; Stockton. Subs from: Hamilton, Nowak, Baur, Brandon, Grzelak, Cochrane, Goncalves, Henderson, Callachan, Keena, Lafferty.

Likely Dundee team: (4-4-1-1): Parish; Kerr, Hendry, Meekings/O’Dea, Aurtenetxe; Deacon, Kamara, McGowan, O’Hara; El Bakhtaoui; Moussa. Subs from: Ferrie, O’Dea/Meekings, Waddell, Holt, Allan, Leitch-Smith, Curran, Haber.

Referee: Craig Thomson

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Odds: Hearts 5/6 Draw 69/25 Dundee 4/1 (Odds correct at the time of writing)