Hearts v Hibs: How could Hearts line up tonight?

Hearts have injuries and suspensions to contend with but will still be able to put together a strong starting XI with a handful of options on the bench for the visit of Hibs.

Harry Cochrane is suspended following his sending off after picking up two bookings in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone while the Jambos have a lengthy injury list as well.

David Milinkovic will be aiming to put in another man-of-the-match performance against Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Long-term absentees Rory Currie (knee), Ashley Smith-Brown (groin/pelvis) and Malaury Martin (groin) are joined by Ross Callachan (thigh), Lewis Moore (calf) and most likely Arnaud Djoum, who has a knee complaint.

Hearts boss Craig Levein is likely to stick with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and the same back five that kept a clean sheet in Perth - Jon McLaughlin in goal with a back four of Connor Randall, John Souttar, Christophe Berra and Michael Smith.

Don Cowie and Prince Buaben are likely to keep their holding midfield roles while Anthony McDonald and David Milinkovic are expected to start on the right and left of the attacking midfield trio with Kyle Lafferty up top.

Jamie Walker should start in place of the suspended Cochrane.

Craig Levein could look to stick with the side that left Perth with a point at the weekend. Picture: Contributed

Levein can call on Esmael Goncalves, Cole Stockton and Aaron Hughes who will likely be on the bench along with Rafal Grzelak, Jack Hamilton and Jamie Brandon. Euan Henderson could come into the slot vacated by Walker’s promotion to the starting line-up.