Hearts v Hibs: How could Hibs line up tonight?

Hibs travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts, hoping to come away with victory for the first time since Ross Caldwell’s last-gasp winner handed the visitors the points and bragging rights back in May 2013.

Neil Lennon has a full squad to choose from apart from Ross Laidlaw and Steven Whittaker, who are sidelined with shoulder and pelvic injuries respectively. The

Hibs need another big performance from Anthony Stokes. Picture: SNS Group

Hibs boss could keep faith in teenage striker Oli Shaw, whose scored the winner against Ross County, while club captain David Gray could return from injury.

Lennon will be hoping Brandon Barker and Martin Boyle can repeat their performances from the last derby on either wing, and is counting on Paul Hanlon and Efe Ambrose to deal with the dual threat of Jamie Walker and Kyle Lafferty.

Marvin Bartley might have to make do with a seat on the bench with John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch likely to start in the middle of the park.

Hibs will also need another big performance from striker Anthony Stokes. The Irishman loves a big occasion and looked back to his best against the Staggies at the weekend.

How Hbs could line up against Hearts. Picture: Contributed

Dyed-in-the-wool Hibee Danny Swanson will surely be among the substitutes for Hibs, along with Vykintas Slivka, Darren McGregor, Ryan Porteous, Fraser Murray and Maciej Dabrowski. Shaw or Simon Murray will complete the replacements depending on who gets the nod to partner Stokes up front.