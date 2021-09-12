Hearts v Hibs LIVE: Updates from Tynecastle Park with the Premiership top spot reward for the winner
The cinch Premiership’s headline game of the weekend comes from Tynecastle Park as Hearts face rivals Hibs.
Coming into the weekend following the return of SPFL action after the international break, the pair occupied the top two spots in the top-flight.
That changed on Saturday but the winner in Gorgie knows they can take top spot after five games.
It is the first Edinburgh derby since October, the first in the league since March and the first at Tynecastle Park since December 2019.
In recent meetings the away side have held the upper hand with the home team not winning in the last seven league fixtures.
The game has all the makings of a classic with both teams doing so well and the stadium set to be packed out with a full stand of away supporters.
We will have all the latest updates from the match, plus reaction and analysis throughout the afternoon.
Hearts v Hibs LIVE: Updates, reaction and analysis from Tynecastle Park
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 08:35
- Kick-off: 12pm
- Team news: 10.45pm
- First derby at Tynecastle since December 2019
- Live on Sky Sports
Everything you need to know...
Hearts v Hibs: team news, starting XIs, how to watch live, match odds
Hearts v Hibs. Second v first. A packed Tynecastle Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras. It has all the makings of a classic.
Good morning!
Welcome to live coverage of the first Edinburgh derby of the season between Hearts and Hibs.
Four games into the league campaign and, going into the weekend, the Capital pair occupy the top two spots in the Premiership with ten points from 12.
This is the first league meeting between the sides since March 2020 and the first at Tynecastle since December 2019.
We will have all the action, reaction and analysis from Tynecastle throughout the day.
