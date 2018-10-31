Hearts v Hibs: Minute’s silence to be held for Leicester helicopter victims

A minute’s silence will be observed ahead of kick-off at this evening’s Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the helicopter accident at Leicester City’s ground last weekend.

Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in the crash, while four others on board the aircraft - Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz - also lost their lives.

Leicester’s EFL Cup match against Southampton, scheduled to take place on October 30, was postponed along with Leicester Under-23s’ match with Feyenoord Academy.

Fans have been laying flowers and football shirts outside the King Power Stadium, while supporters of rival teams have also been paying their respects.