Hearts v Hibs: Mitchell out, Clare in for striker-less Hearts; Bartley captains Hibs

Hearts have suffered more injury woe after Demetri Mitchell was deemed unfit to start this evening’s Edinburgh derby.

The on-loan Manchester United left-back starts on the bench in what represents a fresh blow after talisman Steven Naismith this week joined key trio Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and Christophe Berra on the long-term injury list.

In addition, striker Steven MacLean is absent through suspension after the club declined the chance to appeal the retrospective two-match ban handed to him following his well-documented altercation with Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final at Murrayfield.

Sean Clare comes in for his first start, while Ben Garuccio and Callumn Morrison are restored to the starting lineup in a team that contains no recognised striker. Peter Haring and Clevid Dikamona also start despite being rendered doubtful in the buildup.

Hibs make two changes to the side that started the 4-2 defeat away to Celtic in their last outing, with Steven Whittaker and Marvin Bartley replacing Daryl Horgan and Emerson Hyndman, both of whom drop to the bench. Bartley will captain the team in the absence of key duo David Gray and Paul Hanlon. Thomas Agyepong is also absent through injury. Recently-signed right-back Charalampos Mavrias is listed among the subs.

Hearts: Zlamal, Smith, Dikamona, Dunne, Garuccio, Bozanic, Haring, Lee, Djoum, Morrison, Clare. Subs: Doyle, Mitchell, Amankwaa, Wighton, Hughes, Cochrane, Godinho.

Hibs: Bogdan. Whittaker, Milligan, Bartley, Slivka, Boyle, Mallan, Stevenson, Kamberi, McGregor, Ambrose. Subs: Marciano, Horgan, Maclaren, Hyndman, Mavrias, Shaw, Porteous.