Hearts v Hibs moved for TV - Sky Sports select first Edinburgh derby for live coverage

Hearts v Hibs has been moved for television. Picture: SNS

Sky Sports have selected the Hearts v Hibs clash at Tynecastle Park as one of their televised matches.

The game will now take place on Sunday, September 12 with a noon kick-off.

It had originally been scheduled for the previous day at 3pm.

The Tynecastle meeting will be the first since the teams have met since the Scottish Cup semi-final back in October, and the first league fixture since March 3 when Hearts ran out 3-1 winners at Easter Road in what turned out to be one of the final matches for both teams before the league ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If Hibs reach the Uefa Conference League group stage they will play their first fixture five days after the derby.