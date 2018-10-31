Hearts v Hibs: Steven MacLean out of derby as Jambos accept violent conduct charge

Have your say

Steven MacLean will miss tonight’s Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs.

The Tynecastle side have accepted the two-match ban offered to the striker for violent conduct in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

MacLean clashed with Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi, and footage showed him grabbing the Ivorian’s privates as Hearts prepared to take a corner.

The Scottish FA’s Compliance Officer issued a notice of complaint, after three former referees had reviewed the match footage.

Hearts and the player had the chance to argue the case at a disciplinary hearing at Hampden scheduled for Thursday, but MacLean has accepted his punishment.

The 36-year-old will miss the visit of Hibs this evening, and Hearts’ next League Cup tie.