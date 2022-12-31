Hearts v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Hearts v Hibs. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Monday, January 2. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Kevin Clancy (VAR – Nick Walsh).

TV and ticket info

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Hibs' Nohan Kenneh battle for possession during the first Edinburgh derby of the year at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The game in Gorgie us a sell out.

Sky Sports opted not to broadcast the game live – the second time in succession for a derby at Tynecastle – but Hearts TV are showing the match via the club’s pay-per-view service. The cost to watch is £12.99.

Team news

Hearts welcome Stephen Humphrys back into the squad after the attacker returned to full training following an ankle complaint. Stephen Kingsley could return from a head knock though Craig Halkett is a doubt as he awaits the results of a scan on his knee. Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are out.

Hibs will be without Ryan Porteous who is suspended for the match after passing the disciplinary points threshold with his yellow card against Rangers recently. Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt after pulling up in the warm-up against Celtic. Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all out.

Form guide

Hearts are unbeaten in their last four games and have only lost once in their last seven, which was a narrow 1-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Hibs have lost eight of their last ten fixtures, a dreadful run of results after previously winning four straight to go third earlier in the campaign.

Head-to-head

Hearts are seven unbeaten against their arch-rivals, though the last Hibs win came at Tynecastle in the holiday period as Martin Boyle’s double sank Daniel Stendel’s struggling side on Boxing Day, 2019.

Manager thoughts

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said: “The place will be absolutely rocking with a full house, a three o'clock kick-off which is unusual. It will be a great game and it's one that we are really looking forward to now.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “It's another opportunity to get where we want to be, that we are heading in the right direction. We respect that Hearts have good quality, but like all teams they have flaws and it’s up to us to expose them.”

Bookies’ odds

