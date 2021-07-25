LiveHearts v Inverness CT LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from Premier Sports Cup group-stage finale

Gardyne fires a shot into the side-netting which the referee deems to be a corner, much to the annoyance of the Hearts support.

Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 17:20

Ginnelly is booked for diving by referee Nick Walsh after going down in the penalty box.

Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 17:19

The hosts are playing differently than what we thought at the outset as it turns out to be a 4-3-3 formation. Boyce is in the midfield three with Halliday and Pollock, while Ginnelly and Mackay-Steven flank Gnanduillet in attack. Kingsley is at centre-back with Cochrane at left-back.

Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 17:14

The game at Tynecastle is underway.

Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 16:11

Gordon; Smith, Halkett, Kingsley; Ginnelly, Pollock, Halliday; Cochrane; Gnanduillet, Boyce, Mackay-Steven.

Subs: Stewart, Haring, Walker, McEneff, Henderson, C Smith, Popescu, Watson, Denholm

Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 16:09

Hello and welcome to the Evening News’ live coverage of Hearts’ final group game in the Premier Sports Cup as they look to make it four wins out of four in the section. Today’s visitors are Billy Dodds’ Inverness side. Stick with us throughout the game for live updates as they happen and a little bit of analysis as well.

