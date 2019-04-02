Hearts v Inverness CT - Scottish Cup semi final 2019: Date, kick-off, tickets details, TV coverage and odds

Have your say

Hearts travel to Hampden Park for the first time since 2013 on 13 April to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi final.

Craig Levein's men are just 90 minutes away from reaching their first final in the competition since 2012 and come up against Championship opposition.

Hearts players celebrate in win over Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS

Hearts have been presented with a favourable route to the last-four stage, having seen off Livingston and Auchinleck Talbot at Tynecastle before requiring a second chance to get past Partick Thistle.

The replay in Gorgie saw the team come from behind to progress as they seek the ninth Scottish Cup success in the club's history.

Opponents Inverness CT have played six matches to reach the semi final. Replay wins over Edinburgh City and Ross County sandwiched a 4-0 thumping of East Kilbride. They defeated fellow Championship side Dundee United in the quarter final at Tannadice.

Here's what fans need to know about the Hampden clash:

What time is kick-off?

It is an early start with a 12.15 kick-off. The timing of the match angered Inverness chairman Graham Rae.

He said: “I don’t know how much say we will have, particularly as the minnows among the four clubs in the semi-finals. We want the best set of circumstances for our supporters and our club.”

How many tickets have been sold?

Hearts fans have snapped up more than half of the club's allocation. Nearly 7,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sales and is broke the 13,000 barrier last week.

Tickets are now on general sale. North and William Hill South Stands – Adults £30, Concessions £10; East and West Stands – Adults £20, Concessions £10.

Is the game live on TV?

If you are unable to make the game you won't miss out with it being available to view live.

What channel is it on?

In November last year the Scottish FA agreed a new £20million six-year deal with BBC Scotland and Premier Sports to broadcast the competition.

This semi final be available on both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports 1.

What time does coverage start?

The build-up to the game will be five minutes on Premier Sports with the programme starting at 12.10.

As of yet, there is no schedule available for BBC Scotland.

Odds

The competition's sponsors William Hill have Hearts as overwhelming favourites.

Hearts 1/2 Draw 11/4 Inverness CT 5/1

To win the Scottish Cup the Edinburgh side are 3/1 second favourites.

The other semi final

Celtic face Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday, 14 April.

The 2pm kick-off will be shown solely on Premier Sports 1.