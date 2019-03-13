Hearts v Inverness: Date, kick-off and ticket details confirmed for Scottish Cup semi-final

The date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Hearts’ William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Craig Levein’s side, who booked their place in the last four by beating Partick Thistle 2-1 in their quarter-final replay on Tuesday night, will take on the Highlanders at Hampden on Saturday, April 13 at 12.15pm. The match will be broadcast live on both Premier Sports and BBC Scotland.

The Jam Tarts played Inverness – managed by Tynecastle legend John Robertson – back in July, running up a 5-0 home win in the Betfred Cup group stages.

Hearts have an agreed allocation of over 25,000 tickets for the semi-final with prices as follows: North and William Hill South Stands – Adults £30, Concessions £10; East and West Stands – Adults £20, Concessions £10.

The other semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic will take place at Hampden the following day with a 2.00pm kick-off (live on Premier Sports).

The final will be played on on Saturday, May 25.