Hearts v Kilmarnock: Craig Wighton starts as Craig Levein makes four changes

Craig Wighton starts for Hearts at home to Kilmarnock as Craig Levein makes four changes from the team which fell to a 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park last weekend.

He is joined in the starting line-up by Ben Garuccio, Callumn Morrison and Olly Lee.

Sean Clare, Harry Cochrane and Demetri Mitchell drop to the bench, while Jake Mulraney misses out all together. There is a place for Anthony McDonald among the subs.

It suggests that Levein is sticking with the lop-sided 4-4-2 which has served he league leaders so well this campaign.

Garuccio will slot in at left-back with Michael Smith, Jimmy Dunne and Clevid Dikamona making up the back four.

The exciting Morrison returns to the right wing as Arnaud Djoum tucks in on the left. Lee joins captain Peter Haring in the middle of the park. Wighton will support Steven MacLean in attack.

The Gorgie side will be looking to get back to winning ways having failed to get a victory in their last three outings. They have the possibility of extending their lead at the top to four points with Celtic playing at Livingston on Sunday.

Steve Clarke has made three changes to the Kilmarnock side which lost 2-1 at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Former Hearts goalkeeper and recent Scotland call-up Jamie MacDonald is on the bench with Dan Bachmann between the sticks, while key players Jordan Jones and Stephen O'Donnell are replaced by Ross Millen and Mikael Ndjoli. Jones is on the bench.

An interesting battle will see Morrison come up against promising left-back Greg Taylor, while Killie's strong area is the centre of the pitch with Aaron Tshibola, Alan Power and Gary Dicker. Kris Boyd leads the line.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal; Smith, Dikamona, Dunne, Garuccio; Morrison, Haring, Lee, Djoum; Wighton, MacLean. Subs from: Doyle, Bozanic, Clare, Mitchell, Hughes, Cochrane, McDonald.

Kilmarnock (4-5-1): MacDonald; O’Donnell, Broadfoot, Findlay, Taylor; Burke, Tshibola, Power, Dicker, Jones; Boyd. Subs from: Waters, S Boyd, Millen, Wilson, Enobakhare, Ndjoli, Mackay, Bachmann, Kiltie, Byrne, Brophy.

Ref: Don Robertson