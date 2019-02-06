Hearts v Livingston preview: Smith doubtful | Ikpeazu update | unnamed doubts for visitors

Hearts will look to make it three Ladbrokes Premiership wins in a row when they host Livingston at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

The fifth-placed Jambos are in good form after an important 2-1 win away Kilmarnock last time out. Conversely Livingston – who are currently in eighth place – are winless in their last five matches, their last victory coming against Craig Levein’s men when they trounced them 5-0 on December 14 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

However, Hearts won their most recent encounter last month at Tynecastle when a Sean Clare strike gave them a 1-0 win in the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round.

Hearts team news: Defender Michael Smith is a doubt with an groin strain. He has not trained since picking up the injury against Kilmarnock. Striker Uche Ikpeazu could make the bench with his recovery from a foot injury going better than expected, although a more realistic return date is against Auchinleck Talbot in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie. Midfield supremo Peter Haring (hernia) is due back next week.

Possible Hearts team (3-4-2-1): Doyle; Souttar, Shaughnessy, Berra; Morrison, Djoum, Bozanic, Mitchell; Clare, Naismith; MacLean. Subs from: Zlamal, Smith, Godinho, Brandon, Garuccio, Mulraney, Lee, Cochrane, Vanecek, Ikpeazu, Keena.

Livingston team news: Manager Gary Holt will assess some unnamed injury worries. Holt reported he had “a couple of impact injuries and a couple of niggles” following Saturday’s defeat by Motherwell. Keaghan Jacobs, Lee Miller and Scott Robinson missed the Fir Park trip through injury while Rafa De Vita will continue his comeback from a long-term knee injury in the reserves.

Possible Livingston team (3-5-2): Kelly; Gallagher, Halkett, Lithgow; Odoffin, Erskine, Byrne, Pittman, Tiffoney; Hardie, Menga. Subs from: Stewart, Lamie, Lawson, Lawless, Wylde, Sibbald, Miller, Brown.

Referee: Alan Muir takes charge of the encounter in the Capital. He has dished out 67 yellow cards and three red cards in 22 games this season.

Magic number: Nine – the number of goals forward Steven Naismith has scored this season for Hearts,

Key battle: Sean Clare is in good form and scored against Livingston on their last visit to Gorgie. Shaun Byrne will need to keep close tabs on the Hearts playmaker as Livingston cannot afford to give him any space and time.

Match odds: Hearts 8/13, Livingston 4/1, Draw 5/2.