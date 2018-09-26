Hearts v Motherwell: Djoum and Morrison in, Ikpeazu still out and Amankwaa on the bench

Arnaud Djoum and Callumn Morrison are restored to Hearts’ starting line-up for tonight’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Motherwell, but there is no place in the squad for Uche Ikpeazu.

Djoum and Morrison replace Ben Garuccio and the cup-tied Craig Wighton from the team that started Saturday’s goalless draw against Livingston at Tynecastle.

Forgotten man Danny Amankwaa is listed among the substitutes after impressing in training and for the reserve team in recent weeks.

Craig Levein’s selection means Hearts start with ten of the team that kicked off the hardfought Premiership win over Motherwell at Fir Park 11 days ago, with Ikpeazu, who remains sidelined after picking up a foot injury in a clash with Well keeper Trevor Carson that day, effectively replaced by Steven MacLean in attack. Hearts started with a 4-3-3 formation that day, with Morrison and Steven Naismith supporting the central striker from their starting positions out wide.

Demetri Mitchell will return to left-back after starting in right midfield at the weeekend.

Wighton, who made his first start for Hearts at the weekend, is absent after playing in the group stage for former club Dundee, while Jamie Brandon, Harry Cochrane and Marcus Godinho remain on the sidelines as they work their way back from injury.

Hearts 4-3-3: Zlamal, Smith, Souttar, Dunne, Mitchell, Haring, Lee, Djoum, Morrison, MacLean, Naismith. Subs: Doyle, Bozanic, Garuccio, Mulraney, Dikamona, McDonald, Amankwaa.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, McHugh, Aldred, Cadden, Grimshaw, Bigirimana, Donnelly, Campbell, Main, Bowman. Subs: Gillespie, Taylor-Sinclair, Frear, Mbulu, Johnson, Turnbull, Maguire.

Ref: Willie Collum