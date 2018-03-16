Hearts v Partick Thistle: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hearts host Partick Thistle tomorrow targeting a positive result as the Jambos look to put space between themselves and Motherwell and close the gap on Kilmarnock.

Hearts are unbeaten at Tynecastle on league duty since a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock on November 5, but are on a winless run of five matches.

The Jags are on a six-game winless run, and have only won one away game all season - a 3-1 victory over St Johnstone in late January.

Hearts are without Demetri Mitchell, Jamie Brandon, Rory Currie and David Milinkovic, who are all out with knee injuries, while Arnaud Djoum (Achilles) and Harry Cochrane (muscle) are also sidelined.

Craig Levein is likely to keep faith with youngster Marcus Godinho at right back, while Michael Smith is likely to assume left back duties despite being deployed as a defensive midfielder against Hibs last week.

Christophe Berra is expected to play after a scan on his ankle showed no major damage and Danny Amankwaa is in line to make just his second start for Hearts in place of Milinkovic.

Partick have no injury worries apart from Stuart Bannigan, who is still out with a knee injury.

Connor Sammon is ineligible to face his parent club, so Kris Doolan will likely step in.

The Jags kept a clean sheet against Aberdeen last weekend and will be looking for a repeat performance - and the three points - as they bid to keep pace with tenth-placed Dundee.

Alan Archibald is likely to go 4-4-2 at Tynecastle, with Christie Elliot, Danny Devine, Baily Cargill and Callum Booth in the back four; a midfield of Chris Erskine, Andrew McCarthy, Martin Woods and Steven Lawless and Doolan and Miles Storey leading the attack.

Four of the last five meetings between these two teams have ended all square; with three of those draws coming at Tynecastle. Hearts’ last victory against Partick came at Firhill, with Tony Watt grabbing a last minute winner, while their last win at Tynecastle came back in the 2015/16 season, when a Djoum goal handed Hearts the three points.

Last five meetings: Hearts 1-1 Partick Thistle; Partick Thistle 1-1 Hearts; Hearts 2-2 Partick Thistle; Partick Thistle 2-0 Hearts; Hearts 1-1 Partick Thistle.

Probable Hearts team: (4-2-3-1): McLaughlin; Godinho, Souttar, Berra, Smith; Callachan, Adao; Cowie, Naismith, Amankwaa; Lafferty. Subs from: Hamilton, Hughes, Randall, McDonald, Henderson, Moore, Buaben, Irving.

Probable Partick team (4-4-2): Cerny; Elliot, Devine, Cargill, Booth; Erskine, McCarthy, Woods, Lawless; Storey, Doolan. Subs from: Scully, Keown, Barton, Spittal, McGinn, Edwards, Osman, Penrice.

Referee: Euan Anderson

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hearts 6/5 Draw 21/10 Partick 14/5 (Odds correct at the time of writing)