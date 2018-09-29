Hearts v St Johnstone: Craig Levein names same XI, no place for Uche, Watt on bench for Saints

Hearts manager Craig Levein has named the same starting line-up which defeated Motherwell 4-2 during the week.

There is no place for Uche Ikpeazu among the subs with the striker missing out through injury for the third match in succession.

The Tynecastle side were impressive in their Betfred Cup victory over the Steelmen at Tynecastle in what was a captivating game.

It is highly likely the team will stay in the 4-4-2 shape with Demetri Mitchell at left-back and Arnaud Djoum on the left of midfield.

The impressive Callumn Morrison was substituted towards the end of the win with cramp but keeps his place on the wing.

Hearts are unbeaten in the last four matches against St Johnstone, winning three and not conceding a goal. It is more than two and a half years since the Perth side won at Tynecastle, defeating Robbie Neilson's side 3-0. Current Jambos Steven MacLean came off the bench in that encounter.

Opponents St Johnstone make three changes from the team which were defeated 1-0 by Celtic on Wednesday night in the Betfred Cup.

Saints' goalscorer Tony Watt, who has netted five goals this season, is on the bench after picking up a knock against Celtic.

Tommy Wright lines up with two strikers in Chris Kane and David McMillan, while there is a return for ex-Hibs winger Matty Kennedy.

There is a place for former Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan in the starting XI, while Danny Swanson is on the bench.

Saints sit eighth in the Premiership after two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal; Smith, Souttar, Dunne, Mitchell; Haring, Lee, Djoum, Morrison; MacLean, Naismith. Subs: Doyle, Bozanic, Garuccio, Mulraney, Dikamona, McDonald, Amankwaa.

St Johnstone (4-4-2): Clark; Foster, Kerr, Shaughnessy, Tanser; Wright, Alston, Callachan, Kennedy; McMillan, Kane. Subs: M. Hurst, Anderson, Watt, Swanson, Nydam, Craig, Wotherspoon.

Referee: Nick Walsh