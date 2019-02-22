Hearts v St Mirren: Star midfielder returns | back three or back four? | St Mirren doubts

Hearts welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle Park on Saturday (3pm ko) with the hope of finding a similar performance to the last time the Buddies were in Gorgie.

Steven Naismith celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over St Mirren back in September. Picture: SNS

Sunday’s defeat to Motherwell was the latest result in the Tynecastle side’s struggle to find consistency in the last few months.

The previous meeting between the sides at Tynecastle saw Hearts produce one of the best 45 minutes of their season with the game won by the interval, Steven Naismith netting a first-half hat-trick.

Three points on Saturday will see Craig Levein’s men keep pace or possibly close the gap to Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in the race for the European spots, while also keeping the likes of Motherwell and Hibs at arm’s length as they aim to climb into the top six.

John Souttar told the Evening News: “It’s going to be tight for the European places but it’s important we get some consistency now. There aren’t that many games left. All season we’ve been aiming for Europe but it looks like it could go down to the wire so we need to go on a run starting this weekend. We’ve got a great home record but the games against Livingston and Dundee haven’t been great so it’s important we do everything to get a win at the weekend.”

Hearts team news

The hosts have been boosted by the return of Peter Haring. The Austrian is set to make his first appearance for the Jambos since limping out of the 1-0 win over Hibernian in December. However, that good news has been offset by the problems at full-back. Both Michael Smith and Demetri Mitchell remain on the sidelines, with the latter having undergone surgery on his knee, while Ben Garuccio serves a suspension for the red card picked up in the defeat to Motherwell. Hearts boss Craig Levein confirmed that David Vanecek could make the bench after missing out last weekend.

Possible Hearts team

(4-4-2): Doyle; Godinho, Souttar, Berra, Burns; Clare, Djoum, Haring, Naismith; MacLean, Ikpeazu. Subs from: Zlamal, Brandon, Shaughnessy, Dikamona, Mulraney, Lee, Morrison, Vanecek, Keena, Cochrane.

St Mirren team news

Anders Dreyer is back in the St Mirren squad for the clash at Tynecastle after recovering from a virus. Kyle Magennis (hamstring) has resumed training but the game comes too early for him. Skipper Stephen McGinn (hamstring) and Anton Ferdinand (knock) will be assessed ahead of the trip to Edinburgh.

Possible St Mirren team

(3-5-2): Hladky; Baird, Ferdinand, Popescu; P McGinn, Lyons, MacPherson, Flynn, Musek; McAllister; Nazon. Subs from: Corbu, Jackson, Dreyer, Tansey, Erhahon, Jamieson, Breadner, Mullen, Holmes, S McGinn.

Magic number - 1

The number of points St Mirren have picked up in their last eight league games combined.

Key battle

As previously mentioned, Naismith netted a hat-trick the last time the sides met at Tynecastle - he was missing from the 2-0 loss in Paisley. Whether he’s starting up front or further back, the away side’s defence, led by either Anton Ferdinand or Jack Baird, will have to keep him from influencing the game.

Referee

Don Robertson has taken charge of four Hearts games this season and the Gorgie Road side have only won one of those. That came in the form of a 2-0 victory over Hamilton on Boxing Day. Aside from that, they’ve drawn 0-0 with Livingston and lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Tynecastle, and drawn with Raith Rovers in the Betfred Cup group stage - though they did earn the bonus point by winning the penalty kicks.

Odds

Hearts 47/100 Draw 16/5 St Mirren 6/1