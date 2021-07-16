Craig Gordon is set to face his former club. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Hearts’ next pre-season test will come in the shape of Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side, who make the short journey to Edinburgh this afternoon, with the Jambos stepping up their fitness levels ahead of their return to the Scottish Premiership in front of approximately 2000 spectators.

It will be the first time the sides have met in over a decade. The Black Cats last made the trip to Tynecastle in 2009, back then a Premier League Sunderland side had a debut goal from Darren Bent to thank for a 1-0 pre-season victory over Csaba László’s Hearts.

The match could also see Hearts captain Craig Gordon face his former side for the first time since his departure in 2012, with the Scotland stopper in the Hearts squad for today’s friendly.

The match is just the second pre-season fixture for the visiting while Robbie Neilson’s first team have completed two friendlies, alongside back to back Premier Sports Cup wins over Peterhead and Cove Rangers, who they dispatched 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

This afternoon’s game is sure to be a competitive one, with both sides determined to show they mean business ahead of their respective league seasons.

