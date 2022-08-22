Hearts v Zurich live on TV as Europa League return leg is broadcast from Tynecastle
Hearts’ Europa League play-off return leg against FC Zurich will be broadcast live on terrestrial TV this Thursday evening.
The BBC Scotland channel will show the match from Tynecastle Park, with coverage starting at 7.45pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off. It promises to be a dramatic occasion as Hearts strive to overturn a 2-1 deficit from last Thursday’s first leg in Switzerland.
That match was also screened live by the BBC as Lawrence Shankland’s penalty kick was cancelled out by Zurich’s rapid response prior to half-time. Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili both scored in a frantic three-minute spell which gave the Swiss champions a slender advantage to bring to Edinburgh.
The prize for the aggregate winners is a spot in the Europa League group phase, with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League groups. Hearts are eager to seize the opportunity in front of a boisterous crowd with Tynecastle already sold out for Thursday night’s match.
They suffered a 2-0 Premiership loss against Celtic in Glasgow on Sunday but a number of first-team regulars did not take part, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Stephen Kingsley. Both are expected to return against Zurich.
Franco Foda’s side have endured a difficult start to their season after winning the Swiss Super League title last term. They sit bottom of the table with only two points from five games but have won their last two matches – last week’s first leg against Hearts and Sunday's 4-0 Swiss Cup triumph away at third division club SC Cham.