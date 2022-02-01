Hearts verdict: Frustration at Easter Road but a draw suits Tynecastle side more than Hibs

Three second-half efforts by on-loan Everton forward Ellis Simms should have taken care of business in Leith. Debutant Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski repelled all three, becoming Hearts’ scourge for the evening.

Mindful of those opportunities, it should not be overlooked that a late Toby Sibbick goalline block prevented a dramatic victory for the hosts. It was that kind of Edinburgh derby – pulsating, open, and fairly entertaining into the bargain.

Hearts remain 12 points ahead of Hibs in the cinch Premiership table and ten above Motherwell. They might feel this was two points dropped, however no ground has been lost in the race for third place and European football. That is the most important issue in the context of this result.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Simms has a shot on goal

There was no John Souttar, no Craig Halkett and no Michael Smith in the visitors’ squad because of injuries. That didn’t prevent a boisterous bunch of Jambos piling into Easter Road’s away end eager to test what seemed a vulnerable Hibs side.

An injury to Matt Macey may have further increased confidence among those from Gorgie. Hibs handed reserve goalkeeper Dabrowski a competitive debut in Macey’s place.

As the floodlights glistened and noise level rose, drumbeats from the East Stand pricked the night air in Leith. The electric atmosphere at kick-off made for a predictably frenetic opening period with some nerves evident from both teams.

Hibs hit the net early only for an offside flag to kill the home support’s celebrations. It came via a free-kick conceded by Andy Halliday, who was finding Chris Cadden’s pace difficult to subdue in one-versus-one situations. Cadden and Chris Mueller doubling up down the Hibs right became a frequent danger for Hearts.

Hearts' Toby Sibbick blocks late on from Hibs' Josh Campbell.

The creative forces in maroon toiled to impact the first half. Striker Simms being barged over by Lewis Stevenson brought justified penalty shouts which referee Don Robertson ignored. That apart, there was an obvious lack of pace and width in the final third.

Hearts didn’t properly test debutant Dabrowski until two minutes from half-time, Liam Boyce’s shot parried before Simms headed the rebound over the crossbar.

Greater urgency in the second period created an opportunity for Simms from Barrie McKay’s through ball. Dabrowski emerged to block a certain opening goal. Moments later the Pole’s outstretched left hand thwarted the forward again.

This was becoming the Simms v Dabrowski show, another critical save from the keeper on 72 minutes stopping Simms after a driving run into the box. Then a Ryan Porteous handball sparked another penalty shout which Robertson rejected.

Hearts' Toby Sibbick celebrates after he blocks Hibs' Josh Campbell's shot n the line at the end of the goalless draw at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs’ late push fashioned an opening when substitute Ewan Henderson’s downward header found fellow replacement Josh Campbell six yards out. His effort got past Craig Gordon before Sibbick hacked it away.

The goalkeeper sprung up to hug his English colleague for preserving a clean sheet. In the end, a man of Gordon’s experience knew a draw was no disaster for Hearts.

Hibs (3-4-2-1): Dabrowski; Bushiri, Porteous, Stevenson; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell (Campbell 68), Doig (Mitchell 46); Mueller (Wright 60), Nisbet; Doidge (Henderson 80).

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Moore, Sibbick, Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin (Haring 90), Baningime, Halliday (Cochrane 68); Boyce (Ginnelly 80), McKay (Woodburn 68); Simms.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Message from the editor