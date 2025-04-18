Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our top team have taken a stab at how they see the Scottish Cup semi final between Hearts and Aberdeen playing out

It’s a huge weekend for Hearts as they face Aberdeen on Scottish Cup semi final business.

Disappointment in the aftermath of a failed top six bid in the Premiership lingers but there’s little time for dwelling. Saturday’s clash can help right some wrongs of a stalemate at Fir Park a week ago and set the stage for a showpiece clash against Celtic or St Johnstone in May.

Aberdeen have had an up and down season too but have found themselves in the third place hunt. But with inconsistencies in both sides over the season, it’s making this semi final almost too tough to call. Our top team at the Evening News are trying their hand to see who will come out on top in Mount Florida. Take a look at our predictions.

Mark Carruthers

It would probably be a stretch to describe Aberdeen as Hearts’ bogey team this season but no wins in three league games between the two sides isn’t an ideal record to take into a Scottish Cup semi-final. When you throw in the fact Hearts have to move on from the disappointment of missing out on a top six place following the league split last weekend, it’s not looking overwhelmingly positive for Neil Critchley and his players. That said, there MUST be a reaction to what has been a disappointing run of form and an underwhelming end to the pre-split season and what better place to do it than Hampden Park. It won’t be easy against a Dons side unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions - but I think Hearts will sneak through after extra-time with a 2-1 win.

Lewis Anderson

“Two sides that have been fairly evenly matched in recent meetings, but Hearts must find a way to pick themselves up from last week's disappointment of failing to finish in the top six after a late collapse and failure to score in their last three league fixtures. This is the Jambos last chance to salvage something from their season. Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last six games, despite throwing away a 2-0 lead against Rangers last time out. However, their recent record at Hampden doesn't make for good reading. A tough one to predict - it could go to extra-time and possibly penalties - with Neil Critchley's men narrowly prevailing.

Ben Banks

Hearts and Aberdeen both go into this game with the same question hanging over them - can they win when it matters most? The Jambos haven’t come out on top in Edinburgh derbies, against the Dons or in their top six clinchers, not mention Petrocub. But this an Aberdeen who had as fast a fall as they did rise at the start of the season. There will be goals I feel and I just have a feeling that Aberdeen can be got at with the pace of Elton Kabangu and James Wilson, dragging the defence to the side and allowing for the cavalry to charge through the middle. 3-1 Hearts in normal time.

Martyn Simpson

3-2 Hearts after extra time. You could probably argue Aberdeen are quite hampered with injuries at the moment so the longer the game goes, for clubs like Hearts and Aberdeen, they’re going to struggle to replace like for like from the bench. If the game does go to extra time then you have to favour Hearts as their bench might look that bit stronger than Aberdeen’s.

Barry Anderson

It wouldn’t make up for missing out on the top six but it would be something to keep the fans alive towards the end of the season. It’d be massive for them to have another chance at a trophy. You go down in history at Hearts if you win a trophy so that has to be the aim. I think there will be goals so I will say 2-2, then extra time and penalties.