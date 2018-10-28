Hearts vs Celtic: Fans organise march from Tynecastle to Murrayfield

Hearts fans are organising a march to Murrayfield from Tynecastle stadium ahead of the side’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic later today.
Supporter group Gorgie Boys sent out a rallying call to Jambos over Facebook. In a post the group said: “The Gorgie Boys will be holding a walk from outside the Wheatfield entrance (at Tynecastle) to Murrayfield”
The march is set to start at 12:30pm and fans are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to help with co-ordination.
The organisers added: “Everyone is welcome. Please help make as much noise as possible.”
Hearts are believed to be close to selling out their 30,000 ticket allocation for Murrayfield, with 28,000 sold by Friday night.
The semi-final at Murrayfield kicks off at 1.30pm.