Hearts vs Celtic: Fans organise march from Tynecastle to Murrayfield

Hearts fans are organising a march to Murrayfield from Tynecastle stadium ahead of the side’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic later today.

Supporter group Gorgie Boys sent out a rallying call to Jambos over Facebook. In a post the group said: “The Gorgie Boys will be holding a walk from outside the Wheatfield entrance (at Tynecastle) to Murrayfield”

The march is set to start at 12:30pm and fans are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to help with co-ordination.

The organisers added: “Everyone is welcome. Please help make as much noise as possible.”

Tens of thousands of Hearts fans will head to Murrayfield today. Picture: Ian Georgeson/TSPL

Hearts are believed to be close to selling out their 30,000 ticket allocation for Murrayfield, with 28,000 sold by Friday night.

The semi-final at Murrayfield kicks off at 1.30pm.