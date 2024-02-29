Hearts wake-up call, a spicy pie and the 'world-class' player Hibs couldn't harass

Surveying the debris of another Edinburgh derby, the Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson recognised positives and negatives from the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle. The hosts were at times subdued by a dynamic Hibs performance but again produced admirable resistance and refused to crumble under pressure.

The point they earned increased their lead in third place in the Premiership table to 12 points. Hearts remain overwhelming favourites to finish third even though Wednesday was not one of their better nights. "I think it was a classic derby, not much football being played so we were a bit disappointed in that. We pride ourselves on being a footballing side but I think we can all agree that wasn't our best performance," admitted Atkinson, who felt his team missed an opportunity to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah, of course. Getting the win late on at their home ground earlier on in the season, it was a good opportunity to come back after a poor performance last weekend as well to get back on the winning run. You've got to take the positives, we got a point and extended the gap a little bit."

Last weekend saw Hearts lose 5-0 away to Rangers and many observers were keen to see their response to a result which ended their 12-match unbeaten run. "I think it was a bit of a wake-up call. I don't think it was a confidence thing, being on such a great run recently," said Atkinson. "That's football, you are not going to win every game. You'd like to. No player wakes up and thinks: 'I want to lose.' It's one of those things. We've got another tough game this weekend [against Celtic], we'll get the recovery and we'll get to that."

READ MORE: Naismith fears allocations will be cut in the Edinburgh derby

Resilience underpinned the 12-game run and Hearts proved against Hibs that it is still one of their prominent qualities. "Yeah. They got a goal early and they wanted to defend that," the Australian internationalist pointed out. "We started to gain a bit of confidence and get into the game. In the first half there was a bit more football played. We got the penalty and the goal. The second half wasn't a great game if we are honest. You take the point."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Lawrence Shankland showed admirable composure to score what was a disputed penalty after referee Kevin Clancy decided Kenneth Vargas was fouled by Hibs defender Will Fish. Away fans threw objects at Shankland during the VAR delay before the penalty, and after he scored other missiles rained down. Shankland jokingly caught a pie launched in his direction and took a bite before throwing it back.

"That's a derby, isn't it? You've got fans in the background wanting to chuck stuff on the pitch," stated Atkinson. "I don't look into it too much, it's a bit of a stupid thing, let's get on with the game. They are passionate fans, we don't agree with it, but what can you do? I think he [Shankland] had a bite of a pie after he scored the goal. He came in at half-time and said it was a bit of a spicy one. He's a world-class player and nothing is going to put him off."

Both teams stretched the game in the second half which created space at both ends. Atkinson, an Australian international full-back, tried to step into midfield and join attacks further forward when possible. He was also concerned about exposing others behind him and revealed illness impacted him during the build-up to Wednesday.