Hearts want early winter break after Scottish Government cap on Tynecastle capacity

Tynecastle will be subject to a capped 500-crowd capacity from December 26. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Clubs are expected to hold crisis talks this afternoon following 24 hours of uncertainty over festive fixtures and fan attendance.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Scottish Government restrictions would apply to large events, including football matches, from Boxing Day when addressing Holyrood yesterday.

New rules will means only 500 supporters will be able to take in the matches between Christmas and the winter break – including the January 3 dates for the Jambos with city rivals Hibs.

Hearts have now backed a suggestion that fortnight off could be brought forward and matches rescheduled for when more fans are allowed to attend.

“Since that announcement, it has been well documented that discussions have taken place between SPFL clubs with the aim of exploring all options with regard to upcoming cinch Premiership fixtures,” a Tynecastle statement said.

“This is not a straightforward process with some difficult decisions for the SPFL to make and no easy solutions, as bringing the break forward may simply delay bigger issues both in relation to Covid and potential fixture congestion.

“However, on balance, we are in favour of bringing the winter break forward to give us all time to evaluate and alleviate any potential issues relating to playing once again in front of supporters.”