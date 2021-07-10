Hearts: Why Armand Gnanduillet is not in the squad as fans react to 'strong' line-up

Armand Gnanduillet misses out against Peterhead. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Alex Cochrane makes his competitive debut in what appears to be a 3-4-3 with Stephen Kingsley lining up at centre-back alongside Craig Halkett and John Souttar. Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven both start, supporting Liam Boyce.

There are places for both Loic Damour and Jordan Roberts on the bench.

The biggest surprise is Armand Gnanduillet not being part of the squad.

Hearts have confirmed the Frenchman has missed out due to a “slight knock” and could be back for Tuesday’s fixture with Cove Rangers at Tynecastle Park.

Other than the striker’s absence, Hearts are virtually full strength with Jamie Walker, Euan Henderson and Andy Halliday amongst the nine subs.

@ViewonHearts: “We say it every season but that is a pretty horny starting XI”

@_RachLM: “Don't want to get too ahead of myself because, you know, it's Hearts but that’s a strong lineup right there.”

@adamtkendo: “Strong team...new season, different excuses? There should be none and this should be a comfortable victory...should being the key word there!”

@heartsstats: “Full strength, 3 at the back, looking forward to this.”

@AldoScrim89: “Strong team, just as I'd hoped for. No messing about, go in, get the job done an get home.”

@l4anders226: “Get Damour on immediately. G.O.A.T”