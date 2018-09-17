Hearts winger Callumn Morrison signs new contract

Hearts winger Callumn Morrison has been rewarded for his first-team breakthrough with a new three-year contract.

The 19-year-old has made nine first-team appearances this season for the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders after waiting three years to add to his first two.

Morrison has enjoyed loan spells with Stiring and Brechin in the intervening years.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Hearts,” he told the club’s official website.

“The manager has shown a lot of faith in me this season and I’d like to thank him and my team-mates too.

“I’ve really enjoyed my football this season and it’s been great to be part of a team that has started the season so well.

“It’s an incredible feeling to pull on the maroon jersey and I can’t wait to do it many more times and hopefully give the fans even more reasons to cheer.”