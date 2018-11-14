Hearts winger Callumn Morrison withdraws from Scotland Under-20 squad

Hearts winger Callumn Morrison has been forced to pull out of the Scotland Under-20 squad through injury.

A knock sustained against Kilmarnock last weekend has not cleared and the 19-year-old has now withdrawn from Scot Gemmill's party ahead of Saturday's friendly with Turkey in Spain.

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is also out of the match, leaving the young Scots without two key wide players. However, Gemmill does not plan to call in replacements at this stage.

Morrison will return to Riccarton for treatment and hope to recover in time for Hearts' next league match away to St Mirren a week on Saturday.