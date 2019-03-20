Hearts winger Callumn Morrison withdraws from Scotland Under-21 squad

Hearts teenager Callumn Morrison has withdrawn from the Scotland Under-21 squad with the permission of coach Scot Gemmill.

The pair agreed that Morrison could stay at home for personal reasons rather than travel to Marbella to play in friendlies against Mexico and Sweden.

The winger has enjoyed a hectic breakthrough season at Tynecastle Park, making 36 senior appearances despite the arrival of 18 signings last summer. He also became a father seven weeks ago when his son, Harris, was born.

He had cordial talks with Gemmill, who previously coached him with Scotland Under-17s, and both men agreed that the 19-year-old could remain at home this week.

Fellow Hearts youngster Jamie Brandon has travelled with the Scotland Under-21 squad to the south of Spain and is expected to be involved in the friendlies.

Gemmill's side face Mexico Under-21s at 2pm on Friday at Marbella's Dama De Noche complex. They then meet Sweden Under-21s on Monday for a 12.30pm kick-off at the Marbella Football Centre.

The matches are being used as preparation for the 2021 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers starting later this year. Scotland are in Group 4 alongside Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Lithuania and San Marino.