Hearts winger David Milinkovic included in FIFA’s team of the week

David Milinkovic has made it into FIFA’s team of the week after his exploits for Hearts in their 4-0 win over Celtic on Sunday.

The Franco-Serbian wideman scored a double and notched an assist as the Jambos demolished Celtic and brought an end to the visitors’ 69-game unbeaten run.

And the on-loan Genoa winger has been rewarded with a spot in the team of the week, picked out by world football’s governing body.

Milinkovic has only made it onto the bench, being kept out of the starting line-up by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, and countryman Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

The starting line-up is as follows: Anthony Lopes, Sime Vrsaljko, Naldo, Marcos Alonso, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Mooy, David Silva, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Raffael.

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven also takes a seat on the bench after his hat-trick and assist in the Dons’ 4-1 thumping of Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The subs bench is: Sven Ulreich, Djibril Sidibe, Pizzi, Salomon Kalou, Josip Ilicic, Ryan Babel, Shinji Okazaki, Gary Mackay-Steven, Henry Rojas, Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, Timmy Thiele and David Milinkovic.