Hearts youngster Bobby Burns receives first international call-up

Hearts youngster Bobby Burns has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time in his career.

Bobby Burns is currently on loan at Livingston. Picture: SNS

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Livingston and impressed in Sunday’s match with Celtic as Gary Holt’s side kept a clean sheet against the previously rampant Scottish champions.

Burns has now been rewarded with a spot in Michael O’Neill’s squad for the upcoming double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Israel.

Burns, who can play in midfield and at left-back, has previously been capped by his nation at under-21 level.

The former Glenavon star made four appearances for Craig Levein’s men after moving to Tynecastle this past summer before being loaned to Livingston on a season-long deal.

Hearts stars Michael Smith and Aaron Hughes have also been included in O’Neill’s squad.