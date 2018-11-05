Hearts youngster Callumn Morrison wins Scotland Under-20s call-up

HEARTS attacker Callumn Morrison has been included in the Scotland Under-20 squad to meet Turkey in a friendly in Murcia, Spain on Saturday, November 17

Morrison, 19, who has made 18 appearances for Hearts this season and was rewarded with a new three-year contract in September, is joined in Scot Gemmill’s squad by Hibs duo and Under-21s regulars Ryan Porteous and Oli Shaw.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been selected following an impressive recent run of form, which has included winning goals in his last two outings for the Dons.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Cammy Gill (Dunfermline), Robby McCrorie (Rangers); Defenders: George Johnston (Liverpool), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Tom McIntyre (Reading), Calvin Miller (Dundee), Ryan Porteous (Hibs), Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock); Midfielders: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Callumn Morrison (Hearts), Harvey St Clair (Venezia), David Turnbull (Motherwell); Forwards: Bruce Anderson (Aberdeen), Ben House (Reading), Connor McLennan (Aberdeen), Fraser Preston (Sheffield Wednesday), Oli Shaw (Hibs).