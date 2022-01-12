Hearts youngster Leo Watson heads out on loan for second time this season

The left-back will look to help the Methil club escape relegation from the third tier of Scottish football as they currently sit bottom of the table, five points from Dumbarton in the play-offs and eight points from the safety of Alloa Athletic in eighth.

East Fife are currently managed by former Hearts assistant Stevie Crawford after Darren Young was relieved of his duties in November.

Watson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two side Stirling Albion. He previously had a loan deal at Bonnyrigg Rose, who Hearts originally signed him from as an 11-year-old.

The two-cap Scottish under-19 international made his Tynecastle bow in a friendly against English League One side Sunderland in pre-season, coming on as a second-half substitute and playing left wing-back for Robbie Neilson’s men.

