Hearts' Zdenek Zlamal targeted with object thrown from Celtic fans

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal missed being hit by what appeared to be a coin thrown from the Celtic fans.

Footage picked up an object landing onto the pitch as the Czech stopper lined up to take a goal kick at Tynecastle during his side's 2-1 defeat to the league leaders.

Fortunately for Zlamal the missile just missed him with it bouncing to his left and he didn't seem to notice.

The 33-year-old has had previous at the Roseburn end of the ground having been punched by a Hibs fans during the side' 0-0 draw in the Edinburgh derby back in October. A picture that night also showed that a fan had thrown their keys from the away end towards the pitch only for them to get stuck in the net.

Celtic won the game on Wednesday in stoppage time with an Odsonne Edouard strike in Neil Lennon's return as the Parkhead boss, and pictures show the club's captain Scott Brown picking up objects thrown onto the pitch after the winner.

The visitors had taken the lead through James Forrest before Hearts went down to ten men following James Brandon's red card. However, they equalised in the second half with an Oliver Bozanic penalty before battling manfully until the late sucker punch.