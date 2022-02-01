Hibs 0-0 Hearts: Kevin Dabrowski the hero in thrilling derby; Hibs nearly win it; Hearts penalty claim is turned down

The 23-year-old Polish goalkeeper, handed a baptism of fire due to an injury sustained by Matt Macey, pulled off three superb saves to deny Hearts striker Ellis Simms in the second half and then stopped Rocky Bishiri scoring an own goal by getting his hands to a wayward back-pass five minutes from time.

From the resultant in-direct free-kick in the box, Lewis Stevenson blocked Alex Cochrane’s shot with an outstretched arm. Robbie Neilson felt it was one of two penalties Hearts should have been awarded, the Hibs stand-in captain having barged down Ellis Simms in the first half.

Hearts were the better team best in the second half, but Hibs were presented with the best chance of the night to win it in injury time.

Lewis Stevenson barges down Hearts striker Ellis Simms but no penalty was given. It was a huge moment

Josh Campbell’s close-range shot from Euan Henderson’s knock-down beat Craig Gordon, but Tony Sibbick blocked on the line.

The result means third-placed Hearts remain 12 points clear of their rivals, but Hibs will take some satisfaction from avoiding defeat in a fixture they have not fared well in recently and producing a much-improved performance.

They made the brighter start, survived two big penalty claims, denied Simms when it mattered and nearly won it at the end.

It was pulsating stuff. The 285th Edinburgh derby was like every other. Atmosphere crackling, pace frenetic.

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick battles with Hibs forward Chris Mueller in a frenetic derby at Easter Road

Identical 3-4-1-2 formations meant it was pretty much man for man, placing huge emphasis on individual battles.

Chris Cadden won his against Andy Halliday in the first half, helping his team edge the first half hour and causing the visitors problems down the right flank.

Hearts, lining up with an untested back three of Taylor Moore, Tony Sibbick and Stephen Kingsley after John Souttar failed a fitness test, looked vulnerable defending set pieces.

Kingsley turned the ball into his own net from one of them, but was let off when Ryan Porteous was flagged for offside. It was a tight call.

But Hearts grew into the first half, had the best chances – Cammy Devlin hooked a decent opportunity wide after just a few minutes – and had a huge claim for a penalty turned down by referee Don Robertson when Lewis Stevenson barged Ellis Simms to the ground.

The Hibs captain for the night had already been booked and would surely have seen red in his 44th derby appearance had the penalty been given.

As it turned out it was Hearts boss Robbie Neilson who was shown a yellow card for his protest.

The surprise in the Hibs line-up was the absence through injury of goalkeeper Matt Macey, presenting back-up Dabrowski with a baptism fire debut.

Hearts didn’t test him until the 43rd minute, Liam Boyce’s strike parried away rather unconvincingly by the 23-year-old Polish keeper.

But Dabrowski did come up with three huge saves in the second half to deny the increasingly dangerous Simms on the inside right channel. The fist came from McKay’s threaded pass, the second and third instinctive reaction stops at his near post.

It was a war of attrition at times, meaty challenges resulting in a few injury-enforced changes.

At the other end Nisbet had an opportunity when released Demitri Mitchell by hesitation to take the shot on with his left foot allowed Sibbick to get back and make the block.

Hibernian (3-4-1-2): Dabrowski; Porteous, Bushiri, Stevenson; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell (Campbell 68), Doig (Mitchell 45); Mueller (Wright 59); Nisbet, Doidge (Henderson 79). Subs: Mitchell, Jasper, Allan, McGregor, Scott.

Hearts (3-4-1-2): Gordon; Sibbick, Moore, Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin (Haring 90+2), Baningime, Halliday (Cochrane 68); McKay (Woodburn 68); Boyce (Ginnelly 80), Simms. Subs: Stewart, McEneff, McKay-Steven, Henderson, Pollock.

Referee: Don Robertson

