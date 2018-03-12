Hibs’ Dylan McGeouch and Hearts’ Jon McLaughlin named in Scotland squad

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time.

The 25-year-old joins Easter Road team-mate John McGinn in the 27-man group named by manager Alex McLeish today for the upcoming friendlies at home to Costa Rica and away in Hungary.

Uncapped Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also included, but there is no place for Jambos captain Christophe Berra due to an ankle injury. Tynecastle defender John Souttar had been tipped for a call-up, but he has not been selected.

Hibs centre-half Paul Hanlon also misses out despite being the squad for the national team’s last match against the Netherlands.

Scotland face Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday, March 23 before travelling to Budapest to play Hungary on Tuesday, March 27.

Scotland squad: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts), Barry Douglas (Wolves), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Russell Martin (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Aberdeen), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), Dylan McGeouch (Hibs), John McGinn (Hibs), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Ryan Christie (Aberdeen), Jason Cummings (Rangers), Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion)