Hibs-Hearts festive derby clash is sell-out

Hibs have announced that the Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday, December 29 has sold out.

Hearts confirmed yesterday their fans had snapped up their near-4000 allocation for the festive encounter and today it was revealed all tickets have been sold for the home end.

Over 20,000 fans will take in the eagerly-anticipated clash, the second between the clubs this season following October’s ferocious 0-0 draw at Tynecastle during which Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was attacked by an away fan and Hibs manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the home end. Hibees striker Florian Kamberi was sent off as tempers flared on the pitch.

The forthcoming match, which is being shown live by Sky Sports, kicks off at 5.30pm and follows the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic at lunchtime that day. It is the Capial clubs’ last game before the winter break.