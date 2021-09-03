Hibs in Edinburgh derby kick-off for SWPL campaign against Spartans while Hearts host Hamilton

Eva Olid is the new manager of the Hearts Women's team. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hibernian Women and Spartans, who have both qualified for the quarter-finals, kick off with a Capital derby at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday while Hearts’ new manager Eva Olid will hope to get off to a winning start against Hamilton Accies at Oriam.

The Spanish head coach, is hoping for a blend of football cultures and said: "It's the starting point in the league to see where we are. We want to compete. A lot of clubs have brought in new players so we have to see the level. We are a young team, which is good because we have a lot of potential but we have to work. We will try to get three points every week."

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle welcome St Johnstone to Meggetland.

Thistle midfielder Alix Wilkinson said: "We're all ready for the league campaign to start and kick on with what's to come. We've obviously come from the division below so we know we're coming up against sides who have been in this division for a long time. But the girls are raring to go."

Thistle finished bottom of SWPL Cup Group A having lost all four fixtures, although they were up against three SWPL 1 clubs in Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell, as well as divisional rivals Queen's Park.

Wilkinson added: "We were in a really tough group but we didn't treat it any differently. We went into every game positive. Including pre-season, we've played seven teams in the top league so it's been a really tough test for us, but I don't think we crumbled. I think it shows we can compete. Rangers were a class above, they train full-time and I think that's where every player aspires to reach. It was a great learning curve for us.

"If we can start the league campaign how we did in pre-season and in the cup, I think we can do well this year. I also want to score more goals personally."