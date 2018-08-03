Hibs overwhelming favourites to finish above Hearts say bookies

Hibs have a substantially better chance of finishing second than Hearts, according to SPFL sponsor Ladbrokes.

• READ MORE: Watch: Hibs fans celebrate Europa League success with the ‘Lenny’ aeroplane

Hibernian's Martin Boyle competes with Hearts' Steven Naismith. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Easter Road side are overwhelming favourites to outperform their Capital rivals this season.

Having finished 18 points ahead of Hearts last season, Neil Lennon’s men have once again been tipped to finish as Edinburgh’s best.

Hibs are priced as 4/7 to finish above Hearts, with the men from Gorgie 5/4 to reign in the Capital.

The difference becomes more stark with the betting for the team who finishes highest in betting without Celtic. Hibs are third-favourites at 5/1 to finish best of the rest, meanwhile Hearts are joint with Kilmarnock at 33/1.

To spring one of the biggest surprises in Scottish football history and actually win the league, Hibs are priced 80/1 with Hearts 200/1.

Broadcasters and the clubs will be hoping for four league derbies this season. Ladbrokes are offering odds on each team to win all four meetings. Again Hibs are overwhelming favourites at 17/2 to complete the clean sweep, while Hearts are 50/1. Neither team has yet managed the feat of winning four league derbies in the one season.

Both sides have goals in their team. With the signing of Jamie Maclaren still being negotiated Hibs’ goal-getting relies on Flo Kamberi. The Swiss striker is 10/1 to finish top scorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership with the next Hibee in the betting Stephen Mallan at 50/1.

As for Hearts, Kyle Lafferty is 20/1, Steven MacLean is at 25/1 and Steven Naismith 33/1. But the player who will be interesting fans the most is Uche Ikpeazu who has three Betfred Cup goals to his name already. He is available at a tempting 40/1.

• READ MORE: Steven Naismith is Hearts’ talisman – but what’s his best role?

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital