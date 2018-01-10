Hibs tickets for Scottish Cup derby with Hearts sell out in 35 minutes

Hibs have confirmed that their allocation of tickets for the Scottish Cup fourth round tie away to Hearts has sold out.

The briefs were put on sale this morning with fans snapping up the 3,600 tickets in just over half an hour.

The Easter Road side, who are visiting Tynecastle Park on Scottish Cup duty for the third season in a row, have been allocated the entire Roseburn Stand for the January 21 fixture.

The last two cup ties have both ended in draws; a goalless stalemate following a 2-2 draw.

The last meeting between the two sides at Tynecastle also ended in a goalless draw, with the game’s main talking point being Oli Shaw’s seventh minute effort; the young striker firing home from a Martin Boyle cross only for the officials not to award the goal.