Hibs won 4-1 the last time the teams met in the final fixture between the sides toward the end of last season. Picture: SNS

Match details

The match between Hibs and Hearts in the SWPL 1 will take place Sunday, 27 November. It will be the first time the teams compete for the Capital Cup, a new trophy created earlier this year to add further prestige to derby matches between the sides in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be played at Easter Road Stadium. Kick-off is at 4.10pm.

TV and ticket info

Tickets for the match are free. They can be purchased online from Hibs here. They are also available from the Hearts Ticket Store. Fans will be unsegregated during the match.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head

Hibs won all three Edinburgh derbies last season, beating Hearts 3-0 at Easter Road, 4-1 at Tynecastle and 4-1 in the final match at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena. You have to go back to December 2020 for the last maroon victory in the fixture as Andy Kirk’s side won 1-0 at the Oriam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager thoughts

"When the fixtures first come out, it’s always the first game that you look for, so the excitement probably started to build a few weeks ago. Fortunately for us, we’ve had quite a few big games in that period, but probably over the last two weeks, it’s been particularly difficult putting it to the back of our minds. We’re fully aware of the challenge that we’re up against, but also the occasion, and we’ll need to try our best to manage that on Sunday." (Hibs boss Dean Gibson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week we plan to work on the mental side. It is so important to not just work every week on tactics, technical or physical, we work on mental too. This game we want a strong mentality. We have to work through the crowd, pressure and people. We have to be focused on the game, not in the moment of the game and what is around us. I hope after all of the work we do in the week we can get three points.” (Hearts head coach Eva Olid)

Another thing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 11,000 tickets have been claimed ahead of the match, meaning it promises to be the largest ever attendance for a domestic women’s match in Scotland.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad