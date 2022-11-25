Hibs Women v Hearts Women: Ticket details, TV channel; kick-off time; head to head
Hibs host Hearts this weekend in the SWPL. Here is all you need to know:
Match details
The match between Hibs and Hearts in the SWPL 1 will take place Sunday, 27 November. It will be the first time the teams compete for the Capital Cup, a new trophy created earlier this year to add further prestige to derby matches between the sides in the top flight.
The game will be played at Easter Road Stadium. Kick-off is at 4.10pm.
TV and ticket info
Tickets for the match are free. They can be purchased online from Hibs here. They are also available from the Hearts Ticket Store. Fans will be unsegregated during the match.
The match will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.
Head-to-head
Hibs won all three Edinburgh derbies last season, beating Hearts 3-0 at Easter Road, 4-1 at Tynecastle and 4-1 in the final match at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena. You have to go back to December 2020 for the last maroon victory in the fixture as Andy Kirk’s side won 1-0 at the Oriam.
Manager thoughts
"When the fixtures first come out, it’s always the first game that you look for, so the excitement probably started to build a few weeks ago. Fortunately for us, we’ve had quite a few big games in that period, but probably over the last two weeks, it’s been particularly difficult putting it to the back of our minds. We’re fully aware of the challenge that we’re up against, but also the occasion, and we’ll need to try our best to manage that on Sunday." (Hibs boss Dean Gibson)
“This week we plan to work on the mental side. It is so important to not just work every week on tactics, technical or physical, we work on mental too. This game we want a strong mentality. We have to work through the crowd, pressure and people. We have to be focused on the game, not in the moment of the game and what is around us. I hope after all of the work we do in the week we can get three points.” (Hearts head coach Eva Olid)
Another thing
Over 11,000 tickets have been claimed ahead of the match, meaning it promises to be the largest ever attendance for a domestic women’s match in Scotland.