How could Hearts line up against Livingston?
With new signings available, how could Hearts line up against Livingston in the Scottish Cup?
Hearts host Livingston in the Scottish Cup, but how could they line up against the Lions?
1. Colin Doyle
Irish goalkeeper will likely hold onto his starting berth after replacing Zdenek Zlamal in recent weeks
2. Conor Shaughnessy
Recently-arrived defender from Leeds could be pitched in at centre-back if Craig Levein opts for a back-three
3. Michael Smith
Versatile defender could be asked to line up in a back three but has shown time and time again that he is more than able to cope with the position shift
4. Christophe Berra
The skipper will likely line up on the left of a back three, should Levein select that formation
