Using data from the Global Sports Salaries Survey 2018 report we are able to see the average salary paid per player. The league average stands at £176,236 per payer. Scroll through to find the what each team pay their players on average.

1. Livingston (12th) 34,882 (GBP)

2. St Mirren (11th) 46,169 (GBP)

3. Motherwell (10th) 47,342 (GBP)

4. Hamilton Academical (9th) 47,879 (GBP)

