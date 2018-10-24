How does Hearts’ start to the season compare with previous campaigns?

Have your say

Like a runaway juggernaut, Hearts have started the season in unstoppable fashion. A six-point lead at the top of the Premiership in late October underlines their imperious hold over the rest of the league at this point.

It also prompts comparisons with bygone years when similar momentum was evident in autumnal Gorgie.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 triumph at Dundee took the Edinburgh club to 25 league points after ten league games. That is comprised of eight wins, one draw and one defeat against Rangers.

They have bettered that total on two occasions in the recent past - seasons 2014/15 and 2005/06.

Nine wins and one draw saw Hearts top the Championship table with 28 points at the same stage four years ago, leaving both Hibs and Rangers trailing in their wake.

They would go onto win the title and promotion in record time under head coach Robbie Neilson.

Further back, they amassed 26 points in 2005 and then infamously sacked manager George Burley following their tenth league fixture - a 1-1 draw away to Celtic.

A 1-0 win at Inverness in September that year put them eight points clear of Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table, although Celtic had a game in hand.

Another two managers - Graham Rix and Valdas Ivanauskas - took charge that season and helped the club secure second spot and a Champions League qualifying place.

Another impressive opening came in 1997/98 when seven wins and three defeats left Hearts with 21 points. They would go on to finish third with Jim Jefferies in charge.

The old system of two points per win was in operation in 1991/92 as Hearts came charging out of the traps under Joe Jordan.

They won seven, drew two and lost one of their opening ten league matches to sit joint top with Aberdeen after ten games. Their 16-point total would equate to 23 points under the current three-points-per-win rule.

They finished that campaign in second place behind Rangers.

Their total at the same stage in 1987/88 was the exact same, again thanks to seven victories, two draws and a defeat under Alex MacDonald.

However, in 1985/86 Hearts started poorly under MacDonald and recorded three wins, two draws and five losses from their opening ten league fixtures.

They were languishing eighth in a ten-team Premier Division in October 1985 but had just begun an incredible 28-game unbeaten league run which would take them to the brink of the title.

2018-19: eight wins, one draw, one defeat, 25 points

2014-15: nine wins, one draw, 28 points

2005-06: eight wins, two draws 26 points

1997-98: seven wins, three defeats, 21 points

1991-92: seven wins, two draws, one defeat, 16 points (23 points with 3pts per win)

1987-88: seven wins, two draws, one defeat, 16 points (23 points with 3pts per win)

1985-86: three wins, two draws, five defeats, eight points (11 points with 3pts per win)